Students name: Emma Hoffman
Students School: Summerland
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Students name: Emma Hoffman
Students School: Summerland
Parents Names: Mark and April Hoffman
Siblings Names/ Ages: Isaac 28 Jacob 25 Joe 20
What activities did you participate in while in high school: FCA, FBLA, speech, one-act, basketball, track, NHS.
What is your favorite Memory of High School: Olga and I terrorizing Natalie in our hotel room.
What is your Favorite class and why: Culinary because it is a small and fun class.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school:When Emma F. stabbed me with a pencil
What will you miss after you graduate:I will miss my friends and some teachers.
What are your future plans ( college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years: I plan to go to UNO and get a degree in elementary education. I hope to be teaching in 5 years.
What are three things on your bucket list: Go to a rainforest, stay in an underwater hotel and visit all 50 states.