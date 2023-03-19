Student’s Name: Emma Jean Funk
Student’s School: Summerland Public School
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 5:15 pm
Parents Names: Bob and Maria Funk
Siblings Names/Ages: Jenna-13
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, basketball, golf and FBLA
What is your favorite memory of high school? - Being a TA for Mrs. Schueth, going to Florida for a class trip, FBLA convention in Denver and all the memories I have made with my class
What is your favorite class and why? Any of my classes with Mrs. Eickholt. Her room is always fun, she is a great teacher, and it’s like my second home, meaning I am in there 3 times a day.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Growing and releasing butterflies in first grade, going to the circus and half the class being scared of clowns
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss my classmates, the younger classmen, and the teachers and staff. I will also miss my morning car ride with Addy and Jenna.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to go to Wayne State College to major in elementary education. I see myself moving back to the area to have a teaching job and be living my best life!
What are three things on your bucket list? Go parasailing, travel to Germany to visit Sara and own a highland cow