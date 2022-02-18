Student’s Name: Emma Boggs
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale High School
Parents Names: Troy and Shantell Boggs
Siblings Names/Ages: Adysen Boggs-20, Mckenna Boggs- 14, Aiden Boggs- 9, Braxton Boggs-9
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, basketball, track, FFA, FBLA, student council, one act, yearbook, choir, band and musical.
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory had to have been when my class went on a trip to Norfolk and ate at Big Red.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is A&P because I like to learn about the human body.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? My favorite memory was when the bouncy house tipped over when there were kids on it.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss sports and classmates after I graduate.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to attend Northeast Community College and study in the medical field. After finishing college, I plan to settle down and apply for a job.
What are three things on your bucket list? In my spare time, I want to travel the world, swim with dolphins, and I want to scuba dive.