Student’s Name: Emily Nordby
Student’s School: Summerland Public
Parents Names: Ed and Mary Jo Nordby
Siblings Names/Ages: Robert - 26 Ann - 22 Elizabeth - 20
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, basketball, track, speech, one-act, NHS, quiz bowl
What is your favorite memory of high school? Our school trip to Florida!
What is your favorite class and why? I would say either pre-calculus or Spanish 2, both have a great atmosphere along with friendly people.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Anything that happened in sixth grade was pretty interesting.
What will you miss after you graduate? I’ll miss the underclassmen, the staff and the administration as well as the atmosphere around here.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on attending the University of Nebraska - Lincoln, joining their elementary education program. In five years, I’m hoping to have graduated and obtained a job in the field of elementary education.
What are three things on your bucket list? Go to a hockey game. Travel all around the world, skipping all the cold places. Hike a super pretty (easy) trail.