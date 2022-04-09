Student’s Name: Emily Mlnarik
Student’s School: Pope John Central Catholic
Parents Names: Julie Mlnarik
Siblings Names/Ages: Molly - 8 and Scarlett - 4
What activities did you participate in while in high school? One-act, speech, musical, dance, volleyball, track, student council, Jr. Right to Life, band, choir, National Honor Society and FFA.
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory from high school is attending state speech in Kearney my junior year, and then having prom the next day.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class was anatomy and physiology. I found it very interesting and it will be beneficial for my future career.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? My favorite memory from elementary school is riding the bus with Kaylee to her house before dance practice.
What will you miss after you graduate? After I graduate, I will miss all of my extracurricular activities I participated in and then jam sessions I have with my sisters on the way to school.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? My future plans include studying pre-nursing at Wayne. In five years, I hope to have graduated college with my nursing degrees and then return to a rural community.
What are three things on your bucket list? Travel to a new country, ride in a Tesla, and see the ocean.