Meet Emily Kurpgeweit
School: Ewing High School
Parents Names: Kevin and Ann Kurpgeweit
Siblings Names/Ages: Matthew, 21
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
Golf, E-Club, One Act, Choir, Band, National Honor Society, Future Business Leader of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes
What is your favorite memory of high school?
One of my favorite memories was the Junior/Senior trip to Washington D.C. and New York City.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
My advice for underclassmen is do not procrastinate and enjoy high school while it last because it goes by fast.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan to attend the University of Nebraska Lincoln majoring in Agribusiness. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree, I plan to move back to a small community like Ewing and find a high paying job.