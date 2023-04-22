Student’s Name: Emily Ahlers
Student’s School: Summerland Public Schools
Parents Names: Marc and Kim Ahlers
Siblings Names/Ages: Gabby (11) Tristan (20)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, basketball, track, FFA, HS Rodeo.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Getting to know Sara the foreign exchange student.
What is your favorite class and why?
Mr. Birch because it’s easy.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
When Mrs. Wies made me cry because I was telling a friend to put their name on the paper and she thought I was talking out of turn.
What will you miss after you graduate? My friends and Mr. Applebe and Mrs. Schnieder.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
Go to college somewhere to become an Equine Physical Therapist. In 5 years saving money to start my own business.
What are three things on your bucket list? Be rich,own my own business,travel the world.