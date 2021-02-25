Student’s Name: Elly JoAnn Herley
Student’s School: Summerland Public School at Clearwater
Parents Names: Chris and Melissa Herley
Siblings Names/Ages: Monique 26, Samantha 24, Louis 22, Andrew 20
What activities did you participate in while in high school? One-act 4 years, basketball 3 years, volleyball 1 year, cross country 1 year
What is your favorite memory of high school? When we got to go to Mrs. Thiele’s house to make cubanos
What is your favorite class and why? Mrs. Eickholt’s class because it is helping me get ready for the real world
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Don’t let fear stop you from going outside your comfort zone.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on going to Wayne State College to major in elementary education and get a special endorsement in special education.