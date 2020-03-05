Meet Elizabeth Nordby
Student’s School: Ewing Public Schools
Parents Names: Ed and Mary Jo Nordby
Siblings Names/Ages: Robert 24, Emily May 24, Ann 20, and Emily 15
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
Volleyball 3, Basketball 2, One Acts 2, Speech 1, National Honor Society 3, FCLA 4
What is your favorite memory of high school? Our Senior Trip to Washington D.C and New York
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Don’t let people walk over you
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you
hope to be in five years? I want to have a stable job that I obtained using my bachelor’s degree, and I want to have traveled
around Scotland and England.