Elizabeth Nordby

Meet Elizabeth Nordby

Student’s School: Ewing Public Schools

Parents Names: Ed and Mary Jo Nordby

Siblings Names/Ages: Robert 24, Emily May 24, Ann 20, and Emily 15

What activities did you participate in while in high school?

Volleyball 3, Basketball 2, One Acts 2, Speech 1, National Honor Society 3, FCLA 4

What is your favorite memory of high school? Our Senior Trip to Washington D.C and New York

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Don’t let people walk over you

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you

hope to be in five years? I want to have a stable job that I obtained using my bachelor’s degree, and I want to have traveled

around Scotland and England.

