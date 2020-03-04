Student’s School: Ewing Public Schools
Parents Names: Laura Hobbs, Tony Burival
Siblings Names/Ages: Dominique (16), Samantha (15), Ashten (14) Nathaniel (12), Alexander (12), Hayden (10), Isabella (8), Adasyn (6)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Basketball, Volleyball, Track, FBLA, FCA, and No Limits
What is your favorite memory of high school?
My favorite memory in high school was when we were in basketball practice using the shooting machine and Coach Appleby told us not to run in front of the machine otherwise, we would get smacked in the face by a ball. Not even a minute after he told us that he walked in front of it and got smacked in the face by a ball.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? My advice for underclassmen would have to be use your time wisely, use study halls while you can, and make sure you get your homework done on time otherwise you will get behind and it sucks trying to get caught up.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you
hope to be in five years? My future plans are to go to Northeast to get my generals done. As I am doing that I will be working as a CNA/Med-Aide. While working I will go through UNMC at Northeast to become an RN. After college I plan to move back to the Holt County area working as a nurse at either the hospital or nursing home in O’Neill.