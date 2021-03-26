Student’s Name: Eli Thiele
Student’s School: Summerland Public School at Clearwater
Parents Names: Jim and Leenda Thiele
Siblings Names/Ages: Julia-19, Alex-15, Jesse-14
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Cross country, wrestling, track
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite high school memory is when I threw a fake, styrofoam shot put at Mr. Shabram and made him wet his pants.
What is your favorite class and why? Bio Topics/Integrated Science, Mrs. Miller would let us choose which areas of science we wanted to study, and we were able to make the class very relatable to us and our area.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? I recommend getting a job during high school, so you have more spending money to go to games and go out with friends and have a little money to treat yourself. You can also buy a car.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to attend college at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. I want to major in agribusiness, and eventually, in five years, get an ag-related sales job back in this area, as well as own some cows and try to make a little money that way.