Meet Eli Macke

Student’s School: Orchard Pubic School 

Parents Names: Candace Moser and Dan Macke 

Siblings Names/Ages: Kinzly 20  Dierks 12 Landon 10 

What activities did you participate in while in high school?  Football, Wrestling, and Track 

What is your favorite memory of high school? Making it to the All-star football game  

What advice can you offer underclassmen?  Have fun 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I want to go to Northeast Community College for the utility line program and just find a job in utility line after that. 

0
0
0
0
0