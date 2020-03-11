Meet Eli Macke
Student’s School: Orchard Pubic School
Parents Names: Candace Moser and Dan Macke
Siblings Names/Ages: Kinzly 20 Dierks 12 Landon 10
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, Wrestling, and Track
What is your favorite memory of high school? Making it to the All-star football game
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Have fun
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I want to go to Northeast Community College for the utility line program and just find a job in utility line after that.