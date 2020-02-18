Meet Easton Chvala
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools

Parents Names: Phil & Rebecca Chvala

Siblings Names/Ages: Daniel Chvala, 15 Joe Shriver, 34

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Speech, One Act, Cross Country, and Yearbook

What is your favorite memory of high school? When the whole speech team

got stuck in Wayne after district speech.

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Get your homework done and get along with your teachers

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to join the workforce straight out of high school, in five years I hope to own my own bakery/cafe/bookstore.

