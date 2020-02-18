Meet Easton Chvala
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Parents Names: Phil & Rebecca Chvala
Siblings Names/Ages: Daniel Chvala, 15 Joe Shriver, 34
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Speech, One Act, Cross Country, and Yearbook
What is your favorite memory of high school? When the whole speech team
got stuck in Wayne after district speech.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Get your homework done and get along with your teachers
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to join the workforce straight out of high school, in five years I hope to own my own bakery/cafe/bookstore.