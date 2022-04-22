Dylan Wright

Student’s Name: Dylan Wright 

Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley 

Parents Names: Michelle Jacob, Matt Wright 

Spud

Siblings Names/Ages: Jordan Barlow, Taylor Wright, Elissa Wright, Colton Wright, Grayson McIntosh, Caeden Wright, Zayne Wright 

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, track, cross country, FFA 

What is your favorite memory of high school? N/A

What is your favorite class and why? I don’t know 

What is your favorite memory from elementary school? 

I don’t know

What will you miss after you graduate? Hanging with friends 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? 

Going to Northeast Community College for building construction 

What are three things on your bucket list? I don’t know.

