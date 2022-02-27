Student’s Name: Dillon Moser
Student’s School: Summerland
Parents Names: Chris and Sandy Moser
Siblings Names/Ages: Alyssa Moser - 20
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Basketball, football, FFA.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Football and basketball games.
What is your favorite class and why? Ag, it is very fun
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Math Money Mall
What will you miss after you graduate? High school sports
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
In five years, I plan on being back home on the farm.
What are three things on your bucket list? Elk hunting, fishing in Canada and skydiving.