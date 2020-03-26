Meet Devon Schindler
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale Public High School
Parents Names: Marlene Schindler (Adoptive Mother), Edmund Schindler (Adoptive Father), Valerie Hinrichs (Biological Mother), Kevin Wheeler (Biological Father)
Siblings Names/Ages: Austin Schindler (41), Mikayla Armitage (36), Abby Ramsey (37), Shyloh Brink (12), Jaxsen Kayl (9), Abigale Wheeler (19)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Band
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory of high school is time spent with Mr. Metschke
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Don’t let other people influence what you
want to become
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? My future plans are to be part of the U.S. Air Force. I see myself in five years serving the U.S. Air Force Military Police.