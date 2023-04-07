Student’s Name:Desirae Kilonzo
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Student’s Name:Desirae Kilonzo
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Parents Names: Megan Kilonzo
Siblings Names/Ages: Elijah Kilonzo (14).
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, Basketball, Choir, Band, Show Choir.
What is your favorite memory of high school?
Cheli choking and spitting peas all over the table at lunch.
What is your favorite class and why?
Careers because Mrs. Parks is funny.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Meeting my best friend in kindergarten.
What will you miss after you graduate?
Seeing my friends everyday.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
In five years I hope to have a good job that I enjoy and my future plans are to go to college in the northeast.
What are two things on your bucket list?
Hold a monkey, own a capybara.