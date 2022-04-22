Student’s Name: Derek Hahne
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley
Parents Names: Darin and Carey Hahne
Siblings Names/Ages: Rachal 22 Allison 14 Owen 14
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, Basketball, Track, and Golf
What is your favorite memory of high school? Going to Chicago
What is your favorite class and why? Personal Finance because its a great class to have right away in the morning
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Kickball at recess
What will you miss after you graduate? All my friends
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
Attend Northeast, and I hope to have a good job
What are three things on your bucket list? Travel the world, go to a NFL game, meet Stevewilldoit