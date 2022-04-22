Derek

Student’s Name: Derek Hahne 

Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley 

Parents Names: Darin and Carey Hahne 

Invenergy

Siblings Names/Ages: Rachal 22 Allison 14 Owen 14 

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, Basketball, Track, and Golf 

What is your favorite memory of high school?  Going to Chicago 

What is your favorite class and why? Personal Finance because its a great class to have right away in the morning 

What is your favorite memory from elementary school? 

Kickball at recess 

What will you miss after you graduate? All my friends 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? 

Attend Northeast, and I hope to have a good job 

What are three things on your bucket list? Travel the world, go to a NFL game, meet Stevewilldoit

