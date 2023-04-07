Student’s Name: Delilah Harper
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools.
Parents Names: Andrea Nall
Siblings Names/Ages: Olivia Nall, Bradley Nall, Savannah Nall.
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball,basketball, track, choir, band, jazz band, FBLA, student council.
What is your favorite memory of high school?
Meeting Lily Hartl .
What is your favorite class and why? Study Hall. I don’t have to do anything.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Going to the zoo.
What will you miss after you graduate? Not seeing my friends everyday.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to go to Northeast to major in physical education. In five years, I hope to be a high school P..E teacher, and I hope to be coaching high school volleyball also.
What are three things on your bucket list? See the Aurora Borealis, go to all 50 states and go skydiving.