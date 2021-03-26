Student’s Name: Dawson Kaup
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Chad and Beth Kaup
Siblings Names/Ages: Dylan Kaup 23
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, Wrestling, Track, National Honor society, FBLA, FFA.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Going to sporting events with my teammates.
What is your favorite class and why? Any shop class because it is better than sitting in a classroom.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Have fun during high school and make the most of it.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I am going to Northeast Community College for Utility line. In five years I would like to have a job with Utility Line in Neligh.