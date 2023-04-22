Student’s Name: David Durre
Student’s School: Elgin Public
Parents Names:
David Durre and Tory Durre
Siblings Names/Ages:
Sam Durre 16, Ruby Durre 14
Dominic Durre 11, Jon Shaw 23
What activities did you participate in while in high school? FFA EHCC football basketball wrestling.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Making salsa and winning.
What is your favorite class and why? Child Development
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Going on field trips.
What will you miss after you graduate?
Talking to teachers.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
Laying the pipe at Durre well. Hopefully being able to run the company.
What are three things on your bucket list? Going to Montana, going to a Koe Wetzel and Snoop Dogg concert, going on a 1 month trip in Alaska to go hunting and fishing.