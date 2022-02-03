Student’s Name: David Arroyo
Student’s School: Summerland Public School
Parents Names: Maribel Arroyo
Siblings Names/Ages: Jamie Arroyo- 7
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Track, football , xc , wrestling
What is your favorite memory of high school? Almost burning down the science room because I was playing with fire.
What is your favorite class and why? Lifetime activities because we always play games.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Having recess.
What will you miss after you graduate? Spending all that time with friends.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to attend Northeast Community College and major in building construction. I hope to be in the workforce.
What are three things on your bucket list? Skydiving, watch the sunset from the mountains and ride in a hot air balloon.