Student’s Name: Danielle Schrunk
Student’s School: Summerland Public Schools
Parents Names: Kevin and Lisa Schrunk
Siblings Names/Ages: Chantelle Dempster 33, Morgan Schrunk 29, Allison Schrunk 19
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Cross country, basketball, track, FBLA, FCA.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Going to Denver for national FBLA convention.
What is your favorite class and why? Business law because I am with all of my friends.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Going to the circus in third grade.
What will you miss after you graduate? Being with all of my friends.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Wayne State College majoring in elementary education. In five years I hope to be teaching in a rural area.
What are three things on your bucket list? Go to Egypt, visit the Grand Canyon, go on a hot air balloon ride.