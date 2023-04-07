Student’s Name: Daniel Chvala
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley School.
Parents Names: Phil and Rebecca Chvala.
Siblings Names/Ages: Easton Chvala, 20.
What activities did you participate in while in high school? One-act, golf, quiz bowl, and e-sports.
What is your favorite memory of high school? When we went to launch our rockets we made in physics, and mine went up and then shot straight back into the ground when the second booster fired.
What is your favorite class and why? Spanish because we have Meditación Miércoles.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? When I fell asleep in Mr. Black’s class, but he didn’t punish me because I had brought him homemade peach pie that day.
What will you miss after you graduate? My days are currently very structured and I think I’m going to miss that. Also being able to look forward to summer break since you don’t get those out of school.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
Don’t know what college, but something in the vein of software engineering or cybersecurity.
What are three things on your bucket list? I would like to visit at least one country on each continent.