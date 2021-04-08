Damian

Student’s Name: Damian Smith 

 

Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley 

 

Parents Names: Justin and Crystal Smith

 

Siblings Names/Ages: Tristan Smith, 15                                                   

jb

                                              

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Cross Country, Track, FFA

 

What is your favorite memory of high school? FFA competitions/ Field trips

 

What is your favorite class and why? Welding, get to weld

 

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Do your work and don't be disrespectful to the teachers

 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Northeast Community College, AAS in Electrical Mechanical Technology 

 

0
0
0
0
0