dalton
KMeador Photography

Student’s Name: Dalton Rotherham

 

Student’s School: Summerland

 

Parents Names: Karmen and Eddie Rotherham

 

rottherham

Siblings Names/Ages:   Hailey Rotherham 20 Dylan rotherham 14                                                     

                                              

What activities did you participate in while in high school? football, basketball, track, fbla, choir, band, FCA, E- Club, National Honor Society, Student Council, Quiz Bowl, 

 

What is your favorite memory of high school? Winning our Homecoming Olympics

 

What is your favorite class and why? Multimedia or Business law with Mrs. Sukup 

 

What advice can you offer underclassmen? You can’t procrastinate like me, so don’t try it

 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?  Getting ready to move into a house with a good paying job living the dream

 

0
0
0
0
0