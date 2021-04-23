Student’s Name: Dalton Rotherham
Student’s School: Summerland
Parents Names: Karmen and Eddie Rotherham
Siblings Names/Ages: Hailey Rotherham 20 Dylan rotherham 14
What activities did you participate in while in high school? football, basketball, track, fbla, choir, band, FCA, E- Club, National Honor Society, Student Council, Quiz Bowl,
What is your favorite memory of high school? Winning our Homecoming Olympics
What is your favorite class and why? Multimedia or Business law with Mrs. Sukup
What advice can you offer underclassmen? You can’t procrastinate like me, so don’t try it
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Getting ready to move into a house with a good paying job living the dream