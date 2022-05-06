Student’s Name: Dalton Murray
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Parents Names: Jeremy Murray
Siblings Names/Ages: Dylan Murray, Memphis Murray, Lyllienne Murray, Kade Murray
What activities did you participate in while in high school? One year football and wrestling
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory was the senior trip
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class this year is small engines but the last couple years it was construction
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? I was not in Tilden in elementary What will you miss after you graduate? The classes, the students, and teachers
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I’m going into the marines for distal mechanic and after that maybe pursue a career in it.
What are three things on your bucket list? To own a house, a 1968 Shelby gt500 mustang, and having a job in either construction or mechanic