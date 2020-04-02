Meet Conor Ramold
Student’s School: Pope John Central XXIII Central Catholic High School
Parents Names: Nick and Beth Ramold
Siblings Names/Ages: Grady (30) Jacob (23) Kaylee (16)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, one act, junior right to life, student council, basketball, speech, musical, choir, golf, and 4-H
What is your favorite memory of high school? Cruising to golf practice and meeting in the van.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? I would say be involved and do your work.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to attend Wayne State College and attain a degree in business. Hopefully in 5 years I am starting my career.