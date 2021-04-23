Conor

Student’s Name: Conor Dempsey 

 

Student’s School: Neligh Oakdale

 

Parents Names: Ben and Deb Dempsey

Siblings Names: Patrick Dempsey                                                        

                                              

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, Baseball, Wrestling and Track

 

What is your favorite memory of high school? Making it to dual state  

 

What is your favorite class? History

 

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Keep working 

 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Going to Northeast Community College, go for a criminal justice degree

 

 

 

