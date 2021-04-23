Student’s Name: Conor Dempsey
Student’s School: Neligh Oakdale
Parents Names: Ben and Deb Dempsey
Siblings Names: Patrick Dempsey
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, Baseball, Wrestling and Track
What is your favorite memory of high school? Making it to dual state
What is your favorite class? History
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Keep working
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Going to Northeast Community College, go for a criminal justice degree