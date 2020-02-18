Meet Connor Napier
Meet Connor Allen Napier 

Student's School: Ewing Public Schools 

Parents Names: Chad and Karen Napier 

Siblings Names/Ages: Levi (28) Brendan (23) Parker (13

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Track, Basketball, One ActsE-Club, FCA, Choir 

What is your favorite memory of high school? Coming back and beating Elgin my Junior year. 

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Don't procrastinate, just get it done. 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I am planning on attending Northeast Community College, undecided major, in the 5 years I hope to be working and being successful

 

