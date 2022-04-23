Connor

Student’s Name: Conner Larson 

Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley 

Parents Names: Chad and Jolene Larson 

Thriftway

Siblings Names/Ages: Chris 28, Jayson 25, Joslynn15 , Cara 9 

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, basketball,track What is your favorite memory of high school? My freshman year we went on a Chicago trip. What is your favorite class and why? Weight Training because I don’t have to use my brain 

What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Playing soccer with some friends and kicked it over the fence and broke a teachers car window 

What will you miss after you graduate? Playing basketball with my teammates 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Go to northeast, i would like to have a good job that pays well and have a nice house and have my college paid off 

What are three things on your bucket list? Get a Nissan GTR 

Go skydiving, jump a monster truck

0
0
0
0
0