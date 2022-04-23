Student’s Name: Conner Klein
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley School
Parents Names: Scott and Carre Klein
Siblings Names/Ages: Parker, 20
What activities did you participate in while in high school? NHS, basketball, choir, cross country, golf, robotics
What is your favorite memory of high school? Hanging out with my friends at the river.
What is your favorite class and why? I should say Mr. Klein because he is my Dad, but it really is the education classes I took with Mrs. Knust. I liked learning about my future career.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Playing knockout at recess and earning quarters from Mrs. Hales for winning.
What will you miss after you graduate? Seeing all my friends every day.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on going to WSC and studying elementary education. I hope to be teaching in a small school district around Northeast Nebraska.
What are three things on your bucket list? 1. become a teacher
2. get a better car 3. get married