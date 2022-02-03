Student’s Name: Colton Wright
Student’s School: Elgin Public Schools
Parents Names: Pam and Chet Wright
Siblings Names/Ages: Megan 12
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, Basketball, Track, FFA, Band, One Act, National Honor Society, Cyber Patriots
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory of high school was going to State FFA my freshman year.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class was welding because we were able to build just about anything as long as we had a plan.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? My favorite memory from elementary school was when we duct taped Mr. Becker to the wall and threw dodgeballs at him.
What will you miss after you graduate?
I will definitely miss playing high school sports.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on attending UNL in search of a degree in the engineering field. I plan on being right out of college with my first big job.
What are three things on your bucket list? Take a trip out of the country, go to a Cowboys game, and go to Las Vegas.