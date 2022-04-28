Student’s Name: Colton Thiele
Student’s School: Summerland
Parents Names: Curt & Amy Thiele
Siblings Names/Ages: Clay 21, Keaton 15, Kaylee 13
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, wrestling and FFA
What is your favorite memory of high school? Getting the van unstuck.
What is your favorite class and why? English and history, only teachers that let me sleep.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Recess
What will you miss after you graduate? Friends
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Work and be successful
What are three things on your bucket list? Travel, own a fancy car and sky dive.