Names: Colton Klabenes
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents: Stacy and Julie Klabenes
Siblings: Kinsley 22, Ty26, and Mariha 28
What activities did you participate in while in high school? I participated in Track, wrestling, football, FFA, and FBLA
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory in high school was when Dawson forgot to throw his book bag in his pickup while it was under his tire with his computer in it. Moral of the story he still went to Casey's after everything was smashed.
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite class is work release, lets me go out and start my career a little earlier than others.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? The advice I can give to underclassmen would have to be please slow down, it flies by so fast. I hated school, but now I look back and ask myself where the time went.