Colten

Student’s Name: Colten M. Rystrom 

Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools 

Parents Names: Jennifer and Brandon Rystrom 

Midwest

Siblings Names/Ages: Sierra and Easton Rystrom 

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Band/jazz band, choir/show choir, speech, one-act, cross country, track, FBLA 

What is your favorite memory of high school? Senior trip 

What is your favorite class and why? Medication Aid because we do lots of fun labs.

What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Recess 

What will you miss after you graduate? Seeing my closest friends. 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Wayne undecided and in five years, I hope to be done with culinary school and working towards getting my own business 

What are three things on your bucket list? Skydiving, meet Khloe Kardashian,meet a Michelin star chef

0
0
0
0
0