Student’s Name: Colten M. Rystrom
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Parents Names: Jennifer and Brandon Rystrom
Siblings Names/Ages: Sierra and Easton Rystrom
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Band/jazz band, choir/show choir, speech, one-act, cross country, track, FBLA
What is your favorite memory of high school? Senior trip
What is your favorite class and why? Medication Aid because we do lots of fun labs.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Recess
What will you miss after you graduate? Seeing my closest friends.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Wayne undecided and in five years, I hope to be done with culinary school and working towards getting my own business
What are three things on your bucket list? Skydiving, meet Khloe Kardashian,meet a Michelin star chef