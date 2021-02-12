Student’s Name: Collin Mullins

Student’s School: Summerland Public School at Orchard

Parents Names: Alison and the late Mark Mullins

Siblings Names/Ages: Carter Mullins / 11                                                    

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Freshman and senior basketball / FFA / Freshman track / Skills USA freshman year

What is your favorite memory of high school?  Playing basketball with Levi

What is your favorite class and why?  Any of Mrs. Hilkemeir’s because there is never a dull moment

What advice can you offer underclassmen?  Just remember there’s an ending somewhere

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?   Northeast for Agribusiness and I plan to be on the farm

 

0
0
0
0
0