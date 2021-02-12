Student’s Name: Collin Mullins
Student’s School: Summerland Public School at Orchard
Parents Names: Alison and the late Mark Mullins
Siblings Names/Ages: Carter Mullins / 11
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Freshman and senior basketball / FFA / Freshman track / Skills USA freshman year
What is your favorite memory of high school? Playing basketball with Levi
What is your favorite class and why? Any of Mrs. Hilkemeir’s because there is never a dull moment
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Just remember there’s an ending somewhere
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Northeast for Agribusiness and I plan to be on the farm