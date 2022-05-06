Cole

Student’s Name: Cole Jensen

Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale

Parents Names: Tawnya

Siblings Names/Ages: Alexis: 22                                                  

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Quiz bowl

What is your favorite memory of high school? Getting out early from COVID

What is your favorite class and why? A&P

What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Flag football

What will you miss after you graduate? My friends

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Work as an EMT this summer and go from there

What are three things on your bucket list? Go to Europe, skydiving

