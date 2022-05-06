Student’s Name: Cole Jensen
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Tawnya
Siblings Names/Ages: Alexis: 22
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Quiz bowl
What is your favorite memory of high school? Getting out early from COVID
What is your favorite class and why? A&P
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Flag football
What will you miss after you graduate? My friends
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Work as an EMT this summer and go from there
What are three things on your bucket list? Go to Europe, skydiving