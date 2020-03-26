Colby Sehi

Meet Colby Sehi

Student’s School:  Neligh-Oakdale Public High School 

Parents Names:  Jaysen Sehi

Siblings Names/Ages: Taylor 20, Jacksyn 13                                                                                                    

Farmer's Pride

What activities did you participate in while in high school? FFA, Basketball, Track, Football, Choir and Play

What is your favorite memory of high school? Going to State Basketball and State Track

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Enjoy high school while it lasts because the time flies by too quickly

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where Do you hope to be in five years? Completing Basic Training in the National Guard, specializing in Infantry Airborne. After completing training attending Northeast Community College, getting married, starting a family and working at a job I love.

