Meet Colby Sehi
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale Public High School
Parents Names: Jaysen Sehi
Siblings Names/Ages: Taylor 20, Jacksyn 13
What activities did you participate in while in high school? FFA, Basketball, Track, Football, Choir and Play
What is your favorite memory of high school? Going to State Basketball and State Track
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Enjoy high school while it lasts because the time flies by too quickly
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where Do you hope to be in five years? Completing Basic Training in the National Guard, specializing in Infantry Airborne. After completing training attending Northeast Community College, getting married, starting a family and working at a job I love.