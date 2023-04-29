Student’s Name: Colby Hupp
Student’s School: Summerland Public School
Parents Names: Ted Hupp, Angie Hupp
Siblings Names/Ages: Tyler Hupp, Damien Hupp
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, Track, Powerlifting.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Soon to be graduating.
What is your favorite class and why? Weightlifting because I like to lift.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
I can’t remember that far back.
What will you miss after you graduate? Playing football
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I will go to LATC for college and I will be entering in the Professional Fixed Wing Pilot program. In five years I hope to be working for an airline and possibly starting up a business.
What are three things on your bucket list? Skydiving, bungee jumping, hang gliding.