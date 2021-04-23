Student’s Name: Cody Booth
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale Public Schools
Parents Names: Matt and Tracy Booth
Siblings Names/Ages: Josey: 16 Cassidy: 13 Emmet: 9
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Wrestling: 4 yearsFootball: 1 year
What is your favorite memory of high school? Qualifying for state in wrestling is my favorite memory
What is your favorite class and why? Social studies because I enjoy learning about history
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Always try hard to do well in all your classes because it pays off in the end
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to attend Northeast Community college for pre-engineering and from their transfer to UNL to finish my degree. In five years I hope to be in a career I enjoy and am successful at with minimum debt.