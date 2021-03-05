Student’s Name: Claire Whitesel
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Brian and Erin Whitesel
Siblings Names/Ages: Carson Whitesel (16)
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
Volleyball (4), Basketball (4), Girls Track & Field (4), FBLA (4), Band (3), National Honor Society (2), Dance Team (2), FFA (1), Quiz bowl (1), Student Council (1), Yearbook (1)
What is your favorite memory of high school?
One of my favorite memories is probably when our bus broke down after a basketball game at Chambers and we had to wait for a new bus to come get us.
What is your favorite class and why?
Any class with our business teacher Newt because we always get to do fun things
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Keep up with homework and try in school, also participate in extracurricular activities as you will meet new people and get more involved with the school.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall where I will go into pre-health/biology. In 5 years I hope to be graduated from college and attending med school somewhere.