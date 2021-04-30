Student’s Name: Christopher Paul Walbrecht III
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale Public School
Parents Names: Stacie Sutton, Christopher Walbrecht II
Siblings Names/Ages: Brooke and Triston Walbrecht (16 and 14 respectively).
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Quizbowl, Striv, and One Act.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Welding in Osceola with my friend, Kyle H.
What is your favorite class and why? Welding, I enjoy it.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Pay attention and get your work done, always pursue knowledge.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Going to Northeast for welding, I hope to be working and comfortable in 5 years.