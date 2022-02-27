Student’s Name: Chloe Carothers
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale Public Schools
Parents Names: Tom and Michelle Carothers
Siblings Names/Ages: Christian Carothers (20), Charlie (13), and Carter Carothers (12)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Band, choir, one-act, FCCLA and musical.
What is your favorite memory of high school? When Ashton was climbing in the ceiling tiles in the band room.
What is your favorite class and why? Choir for sure, it’s the most relaxed.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
4th grade camp.
What will you miss after you graduate? My underclassmen friends.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I want to be a cosmetologist and in five years I want to own my own shop.
What are three things on your bucket list? Travel the world, buy my own house and go skydiving.