Student’s Name: Charlie Anson
Student’s School: Summerland
Parents Names: Lindsey Rokahr and William Anson
Siblings Names/Ages: Carter Anson 15.
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Band, one-act, choir, FBLA and National Honor Society.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Spending time with my friends and classmates.
What is your favorite class and why? Yearbook, because I get to talk to my favorite tracher, Mrs. Funk.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? When Emily Nordby got by a wolf spider while we were “sitting on the wall” and we put it in a cup and showed it to everyone.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss my friends and the freedom that comes with being a teenager.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five year? I hope to get my gen eds done at Northeast and then transfer out of state to get my bachelors in studio art. I want to have my own house and a new start in life as a traditional artist and tattoo artist in a different state.
What are three things on your bucket list? Go skydiving, travel the world and see the beach.