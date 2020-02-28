Meet Chance Boelter
Student’s School: Orchard Public High School
Parents Names: Darin and Lori Boelter
Siblings Names/Ages: Lisa Nelson - 38, Larissa Funk - 32 and Lucas Nelson - 28
What activities did you participate in while in high school? None
What is your favorite memory of high school? Jaden eating dish soap in Foods class.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Just try to get through it.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to get an Associate’s degree in IT-application development. Hopefully I have a stable job that I enjoy and a lot of money.