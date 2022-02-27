Student’s Name: Cassidy Bearinger
Student’s School: Summerland
Parents Names: Jarod and Tamara Bearinger
Siblings Names Ages: Kierra 19, Daley 15, Irelyn 13, Alvie 11, Emorie 9.
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, basketball, track, choir, band, FBLA, FFA, skills usa, quizbowl, National Honor Society.
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory would be going to the collaboration room with Sarai and Lizett.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class would be accounting with Mrs. Selting, she is a great teacher and Kellen and Lena make it fun as well.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? I liked this math money mall thing we did in first grade it was super fun.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss seeing my classmates and going to the high school dances.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? My future plans would be to go to a four-year university and probably major in business/finance. In five years, I hope to graduate from college and start my journey to a successful career.
What are three things on your bucket list? Graduate college, travel a lot, and make a lot of new friends.