Student’s Name: Carter Werner
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 22F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 22F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 5:15 pm
Student’s Name: Carter Werner
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley
Parents Names: Marty & Lisa Werner
Siblings Names/Ages: Jarett - 15 Olivia - 12 Keaton - 12
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, basketball, track, FFA, student council, choir, show choir, and National Honor Society
What is your favorite memory of high school? Sophomore football season
What is your favorite class and why? Welding class because we get to work in the shop
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Playing kickball and football at recess
What will you miss after you graduate? Being with friends all day
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan to attend Northeast Community College and get a degree in electrical construction and control. After college, I hope to own my own business.
What are three things on your bucket list? Go to Alaska, go to a Bengals game, and start my own business