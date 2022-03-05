Student’s Name: Carter Rautenberg
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley
Parents Names: Charlie & Melissa Rautenberg
Siblings Names/Ages: Trevor 26, Abe 16, Silas 7
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, basketball, track, golf, FBLA, National Honor Society, quiz bowl.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Being in quarantine with all of my friends.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is A&P because of the people in it.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Class holiday parties and grandparents day.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss seeing some people in the school everyday.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to attend Northeast Community College to study in the medical field. In five years, I hope to be a traveling nurse.
What are three things on your bucket list? 1. Take road trips with friends
2. Go to Vegas with the boys
3. Go on a cruise