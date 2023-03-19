Student’s Name: Carter Beckman
Student’s School: Pope John XXIII
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 5:15 pm
Parents Names: John and Tracy Beckman
Siblings Names/Ages: Allison Starman - 27, Nicole Beckman - 25
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, wrestling, track, golf, FFA, Jr. Right to Life, student council, National Honor Society.
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite high school memory is placing at state wrestling my sophomore year.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is any history class, because they are laid back but still interesting and enjoyable.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? My favorite memory from elementary school is having AR parties where we’d watch a movie and eat food if we met our reading goal.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss seeing and talking to all of my friends every day because they make every day entertaining.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan to attend the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and major in agronomy and in five years I hope to be farming alongside my dad.
What are three things on your bucket list? Three things on my bucket list are to go on a ski trip with my friends, go on a vacation down south sometime, and to eat a bunch of food and get together with friends after wrestling.